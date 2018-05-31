Search

Fun-packed programme attracts hundreds to Cromer Carnival family day

PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 23:46 14 August 2018

Chilly the clown entertaining four-year-old pals Florence Smith and Eleanor Tyrrell at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Cromer Carnival’s family day saw crowds turn out in force for a fun-filled programme of entertainment featuring attractions ranging from music and magic, to dancing, drumming and donkey rides.



Organised by a team led by carnival committee member Leanne Knight, the event also featured a spectacular formation display by Wildcat Aerobatics, as well as a full programme of arena events, including an aerial show from circus company Above and Beyond, a stunt bike and parkour show, heavy horse demonstrations and a display by the East Anglian Working Newfoundland Dogs.

Events and attractions around the carnival field included a climbing wall, a 999 show from local police, ambulance, RNLI and Coastguard personnel, games sessions run by Cromer Sports Centre Staff and shows from children’s entertainers Chilly the Clown, Crazy Bananas, Twist ‘n’ Shape by the Sea and Razz the Clown and Auntie Pearl.

Norwich Star Wars Club members greeting crowds at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELLNorwich Star Wars Club members greeting crowds at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Ms Knight, who has helped organised the family day since it was first held three years ago, said: “The idea is to have things that are entertaining for children, but which aren’t too costly and I think everybody really enjoyed it as we saw lots of happy, smiling faces.”

Family fun at the 999 stand. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFamily fun at the 999 stand. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Five-year-old Dominique Burrell posing for a photo with a Star Wars stormtrooper at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFive-year-old Dominique Burrell posing for a photo with a Star Wars stormtrooper at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Local dance school demonstration at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELLLocal dance school demonstration at Cromer Carnival's family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The East Anglian Working Newfoundland Dogs get ready for their arena appearance. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe East Anglian Working Newfoundland Dogs get ready for their arena appearance. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

An aerial circus show at Cromer Carnival family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAn aerial circus show at Cromer Carnival family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Parkour and stunt bike show at Cromer Carnival family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELLParkour and stunt bike show at Cromer Carnival family day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

