Could your small business be an FSB award winner?

The East of England area winners in the Federation of Small Businesses' Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018. Applications for the 2019 awards are now open. Picture: Steve Baker Steve Baker

A business organisation has begun its search for the best and brightest small businesses in the East of England.

The Federation of Small Business has launched its 2019 Celebrating Small Business Awards, which recognise the most innovative and determined companies and entrepreneurs across all sectors.

From multimillion pound exporters to start-ups, from established family businesses to young entrepreneurs, small firms across the region are being encouraged to enter the awards.

This year’s categories include international business, ethical and green business, digital innovation and scale-up business.

The regional winners will be announced at a ceremony at Newmarket Racecourse on April 5, 2019, and will have the chance to progress to the national final, taking place on May 23 in Battersea.

The awards are free to enter and are open to all small businesses and self-employed people, not just FSB members.