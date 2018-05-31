Team at Bury Bowl strike it lucky with free training

The free training provided through a local enterprise partnership (LEP) scheme has been praised by one of the businesses to benefit.

While Bury Bowl was being given a fresh new look, colleagues at the Bury St Edmunds venue were receiving customer service training from employment and skills specialist Seetec.

The training was paid for by a New Anglia LEP scheme co-financed by the European Social Fund.

Manager Claire Gouge, who completed a team leading qualification, said it had created “a fantastic team spirit”, adding: “It has helped us to be more responsive to our customers’ and to improve their experience.”

Ms Gouge said: “It was hard going back to studying, but I found it really helpful. I learned how to develop my team, setting them objectives in the workplace, improving team performance and understanding stress and conflict management, meeting customers’ needs and providing quality service.

“It was great that I could do the course in the workplace which fitted in well with my full-time job and my children. Thanks to the help of our Seetec assessor Suzanne I am flying now.”

Seetec assessor Suzanne Bates said: “Claire had been promoted to manager on a probationary basis and she was determined to prove herself. Throughout the duration of her course, I could see her plan coming to fruition. As well as achieving her qualification, Claire has happy, productive staff, and has secured the post permanently.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive at New Anglia LEP, said: “It is great to see the difference that leadership training is having on businesses. It’s important that firms can upskill their staff to become more productive, more efficient and to help staff grow and learn. I’d encourage any SME looking to develop their existing workforce to look into training through this initiative.”

