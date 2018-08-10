Search

Flybe keeps its flights from Norwich Airport to Spain for 2019

10 August, 2018 - 10:30
Flights from Norwich Airport to Malaga and Alicante will be available in summer 2019 after Flybe announced its full schedule. Picture: Archant

Holidaymakers will be able to fly from Norwich to Spain next summer after a regional airline announced its full schedule.

Flybe had cast doubt over the future of the summer sun flights from Norwich Airport to Malaga and Alicante after they failed to appear on the first phase of its summer 2019 schedule.

But in releasing the full list of flights on Friday, the regional airline said the Spanish routes would continue with two flights a week to both destinations.

Roy Kinnear, chief commercial officer at Flybe, said: “We look forward to welcoming many new customers on board next summer and hope that by putting these flights on sale now it will allow them the opportunity to plan their next summer travel early to take advantage of the lowest possible fares.”

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “This is great news as it gives our customers the opportunity to plan ahead, book early and benefit from great fares on these extremely popular Alicante and Malaga sun routes which have gone from strength to strength since launch in 2016.”

Flybe’s summer 2019 schedule for Norwich Airport, which runs from March 31 to October 26, includes twice-weekly flights to Alicante on Tuesdays and Fridays and to Malaga on Mondays and Thursdays, a weekly flight to Jersey on Saturdays and flights to Exeter on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Seats will go on sale for all flights up to June 16 2019 from next Thursday, August 16, with seats on the Jersey flights already available.

