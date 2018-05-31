Search

Has Flybe scrapped its flights to Spain from Norwich Airport?

PUBLISHED: 16:04 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:10 08 August 2018

The first Flybe flight from Malaga arrives at Norwich Airport in March 2016, where the aircraft was welcomed by a water spray. Picture: Archant.

The future of two flights between Norfolk and Spain is in doubt as a regional airline continues to work on its schedule for next summer.

Flybe has been flying the routes between Norwich Airport and two coastal Spanish destinations, Malaga and Alicante, since March 2016, when they returned after a nine-year absence.

But customers trying to book for the routes in summer 2019 have been left disappointed after the twice-weekly flights did not appear on Flybe’s schedule beyond March – despite other popular routes being made available through to mid-June.

Flybe’s 2018/19 winter flights schedule, announced in March, showed the Alicante and Malaga routes would continue.

But the company said it was still finalising its summer 2019 schedule, with its next phase of flights due to be announced soon.

A spokesman for Flybe said: “The airline continues to work closely with Norwich Airport to finalise its 2019 summer programme relating to those services which may currently not feature in the seasonal schedule recently announced.”

Norwich Airport declined to comment further.

Launching the first phase of the Flybe summer schedule in July, chief commercial officer Roy Kinnear said: “Our new schedule features many of our most popular high frequency services and also highlights Flybe’s ongoing commitment to unparalleled connectivity from regional airports to destinations across the UK, Europe and beyond.”

At the time the flights to Malaga and Alicante from Norwich Airport were announced, managing director Richard Pace expressed delight that the “extremely popular local flights” had been opened up to Norfolk holidaymakers.

Doubts over the flights were raised last summer when Flybe only confirmed them a month after the rest of its schedule.

Flybe would not be the first carrier to cancel routes from Norwich in recent months.

Scottish carrier Loganair has cancelled two routes from Norwich Airport in the past nine months – flights to Durham Tees Valley and a summer route to Inverness.

Meanwhile in February BMI Regional cancelled its flights between Norwich and Aberdeen, citing a lack of demand.

