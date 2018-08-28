Introducing Wobblefest 2018 – Norfolk Young Farmers’ new gin and cider festival for all

The traditional Norfolk Young Farmers Clubs’ annual beer festival is being given a makeover for 2018, as Frances Roberson explains.

As another harvest season draws to a close, Young Farmers eagerly await the return to their clubs across the county.

For many, the highlights of the year include charity fundraising, learning together at weekly club meetings, and the many socials that take place throughout the year.

For many years, Norfolk YFC have kicked it off in style with their annual beer festival. This year, however, we have decided to move things in a different direction.

Introducing: Wobblefest 2018 – The Gin and Cider Festival. On September 22 from 3pm at Pound Farm, North Tuddenham, Norfolk Young Farmers will be welcoming members present, past and future, as well as members of the public to celebrate together.

There will be live music from the fantastic band VicTori as well as DJ sets from Limelite Disco.

We have a good selection of gins and ciders made locally, not just from within the UK, but from with East Anglia and Norfolk too. With suppliers such as Adnams, Bullards, Norfolk Raider Cider and Aspalls and a barbecue with meat supplied by a local butcher, it is set to be a wonderful afternoon into evening.

Based on the success of previous beer festivals, we are expecting a good turn-out, however this year we really wish to welcome members of the general public and families to attend as well, so you can see what we do.

As you may know, Norfolk Young Farmers is a charity (no. 304029) and events like these raise money which enable us to continue to function as a charity.

The £10 entry fee includes a commemorative beer glass. Every guest who attends is not only joining the first event back of the year but they are supporting Norfolk Young Farmers.

This event is kindly hosted by the Dann Family and is taking place at Pound Farm, Pound Lane, North Tuddenham, Dereham, NR20 3DA and being run by volunteers who support is greatly appreciated by Norfolk Young Farmers.

So put the date in your diary and ask your friends to come along too.