Search

Advanced search

Norfolk pig farmers in the running for national award accolade

02 August, 2018 - 12:00
Swannington Farm to Fork is owned and run by Rob and Helen Mutimer. Picture: Ian Burt

Swannington Farm to Fork is owned and run by Rob and Helen Mutimer. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

A Norfolk farming couple have been named among the best pig producers in the country after making the shortlist for a national award.

Rob and Helen Mutimer, who run Swannington Farm to Fork, based in the village of the same name near Reepham, have been named as finalists in the Pig Farmer of the Year category in the 2018 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The farm produces about 14,000 pigs per year from its high-welfare herd of 700 sows.

Most are destined for Waitrose stores, but an increasing number is processed through the firm’s own expanding butchery, which supplies catering outlets across Norfolk and north Suffolk, including pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes as well as the UEA and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The couple have also established a scheme to share 20pc of profits with staff to express the value they place on employees.

The award winners will be announced on October 4, at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100