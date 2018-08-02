Norfolk pig farmers in the running for national award accolade

Swannington Farm to Fork is owned and run by Rob and Helen Mutimer. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A Norfolk farming couple have been named among the best pig producers in the country after making the shortlist for a national award.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rob and Helen Mutimer, who run Swannington Farm to Fork, based in the village of the same name near Reepham, have been named as finalists in the Pig Farmer of the Year category in the 2018 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The farm produces about 14,000 pigs per year from its high-welfare herd of 700 sows.

Most are destined for Waitrose stores, but an increasing number is processed through the firm’s own expanding butchery, which supplies catering outlets across Norfolk and north Suffolk, including pubs, restaurants, hotels and cafes as well as the UEA and the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The couple have also established a scheme to share 20pc of profits with staff to express the value they place on employees.

The award winners will be announced on October 4, at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House.