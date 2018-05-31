Search

Young farmers inspire the public to have a go at livestock judging

PUBLISHED: 09:55 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:38 10 August 2018

Swaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine Robinson

Swaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine Robinson

Katharine Robinson

Young farmers helped educate people about farm animals as a record number of people entered the public stock-judging competition at the Wayland Show.

Swaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine RobinsonSwaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine Robinson

Swaffham Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) hosted the have-a-go attraction at the 145th Wayland Agricultural Show in Watton on Sunday, which attracted 90 entries to judge cattle, sheep and “mystery items”.

The winner was Lisa Harrison, who received a cheque for £30 as well as a family ticket for the 2019 show.

Becky Cox, of Swaffham YFC said the club’s stand also included interactive games for children, and a chance to talk to the public about agriculture.

“Alongside enjoying meeting the animals, everyone loved to be informed of the stock judging tips used as requirements for food production,” she said.

Swaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine RobinsonSwaffham Young Farmers' Club at the 2018 Wayland Show. Picture: Katharine Robinson

“Swaffham Young Farmers have received many wonderful comments about the club, the members and the stand. As a club we have increased the public’s desires to become a young farmer, with lots of people asking about our club. We look forward to them joining us for our new members’ evening on September 12.”

EDP Tourism Awards
