Suffolk and Norfolk mushroom grower geared for growth after securing deal with major retailer

A mushrooms operation in Suffolk and Norfolk is set for growth after securing a long-term contract with a national retail chain.

Waveney Mushrooms, a family-owned business, says it is planning to invest in its operations and create new jobs after clinching a long-term supply deal with Aldi to stock its produce until 2021.

The firm, which operates farms across the two counties including at Bungay, has supplied Aldi for 20 years.

The three-year deal will enable the grower to further invest in its packing and growing facilities, drive efficiency and create new jobs, it says.

Since the partnership began, Waveney, which employs 175 staff, has supplied over 20,000 tonnes of produce to the retailer and the investment has led to the creation of more than 80 new jobs at its sites.

The partnership also encouraged the business to invest a seven figure sum into a new farm that will open in October to fill demand from Aldi.

Waveney Mushrooms general manager Jon Fuller said: “We’ve come a long way since our business began in 1990, and continued investment from Aldi is encouraging us to grow and modernise more than ever before.

“This show of support for British farmers, such as ourselves, as well as their simple ways of working and clear forecasting helps us to grow year on year – in terms of our yield, employees and turnover.”

Aldi said it was committed to supporting local growers and 100% of its core mushroom lines are supplied by British farmers.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our approach when working with suppliers is to build a genuine partnership based on trust and fairness.

“We support British farmers up and down the country, and the relationship we have with Waveney Mushrooms is a good example of this in practice. We look forward to working with them for many more years to come.”