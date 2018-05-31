$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Search

Advanced search

Suffolk and Norfolk mushroom grower geared for growth after securing deal with major retailer

PUBLISHED: 17:22 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:19 03 August 2018

A mushrooms operation in Suffolk and Norfolk is set for growth after securing a long-term contract with a national retail chain.

Waveney Mushrooms, a family-owned business, says it is planning to invest in its operations and create new jobs after clinching a long-term supply deal with Aldi to stock its produce until 2021.

The firm, which operates farms across the two counties including at Bungay, has supplied Aldi for 20 years.

The three-year deal will enable the grower to further invest in its packing and growing facilities, drive efficiency and create new jobs, it says.

Since the partnership began, Waveney, which employs 175 staff, has supplied over 20,000 tonnes of produce to the retailer and the investment has led to the creation of more than 80 new jobs at its sites.

The partnership also encouraged the business to invest a seven figure sum into a new farm that will open in October to fill demand from Aldi.

Waveney Mushrooms general manager Jon Fuller said: “We’ve come a long way since our business began in 1990, and continued investment from Aldi is encouraging us to grow and modernise more than ever before.

“This show of support for British farmers, such as ourselves, as well as their simple ways of working and clear forecasting helps us to grow year on year – in terms of our yield, employees and turnover.”

Aldi said it was committed to supporting local growers and 100% of its core mushroom lines are supplied by British farmers.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our approach when working with suppliers is to build a genuine partnership based on trust and fairness.

“We support British farmers up and down the country, and the relationship we have with Waveney Mushrooms is a good example of this in practice. We look forward to working with them for many more years to come.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100