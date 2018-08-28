Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Success as Redwings’ rehomed ponies steal the show at Aylsham

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 August 2018

Fern, with new owner Danielle Pyes five-year-old son Jayden. Photo: Redwings

Fern, with new owner Danielle Pyes five-year-old son Jayden. Photo: Redwings

Archant

Rehomed ponies from a north Norfolk animal rescue centre came top of the ridden rescue class at the Aylsham Show.

13-year-old rescue pony Fern took first place in the best ridden rescue category at the Aylsham Show. Photo: Redwings13-year-old rescue pony Fern took first place in the best ridden rescue category at the Aylsham Show. Photo: Redwings

And staff from the Redwings Horse Sanctuary say the result is proof of what rescued animals can achieve in loving new homes.

New Forest pony Fern, Welsh pony Thyme and cob Benson came in first, second and third respectively in the popular event.

And 13-year-old Fern also took home the top prize in the plaited show pony class and second place in the angels on horseback class.

New owner Danielle Pye, whose five-year-old son Jayden rode Fern at the Aylsham Show, said: “When we won, I was brought to tears - I was that proud of both of them.

“Fern behaved impeccably and Jayden rode her brilliantly. This is the first big event he’s been to with Fern, but they both took it in their stride and stole the show.”

She added: “Fern is such a lovely pony and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know her.

“She always trots over to Jayden when she sees him and loves to play and be fussed over.”

Fern arrived at Redwings in 2005 with her mother Forest when she was just three-months-old and suffering with an eye condition.

She received veterinary treatment at the sanctuary and grew into an ideal candidate for the rehoming programme, before being rehomed with Ms Pye in March this year.

Runner-up Thyme arrived at Redwings in 2004 with a group of feral ponies rescued from an area of common land in Wales.

And her new owner for the past seven years, Samantha Hayes, said: “She is an absolute pleasure. We could not have asked for a better pony.

“Thyme will always be with us. She’s a part of the family.”

Benson was taken in by the Ada Cole Memorial Stables in 2003, before the charity merged with Redwings.

He has lived with his new owner, Sharon Pye, for 12 years, who said: “It was a wonderful day for us, and for Redwings.

“It goes to show that rescued horses and ponies can do just as well as any other horse or pony.”

Rachel Angell, Redwings’ rehoming and operations manager, said: “We’re delighted to hear of the successes of our rescued ponies at this year’s Aylsham Show.

“For our ponies to take the top three places in the best ridden rescue class is really special and shows the fantastic progress they can make with loving guardians.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google

Fakenham welcomes The Works and Waitrose while Dereham waves goodbye to New Look

The staff celebrate at the opening of The Works in Fakenham. Picture: THE WORKS

Gallery: Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family butchers’ firm crowned Norfolk ‘food hero’ at Aylsham Show

Aylsham Show 2018. Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards supreme champions HV Graves of Briston. Pictured with one of the family's pedigree Aberdeen Angus cows is, from left, Bradley Graves, Karl Graves, Jill Graves, Houston Graves and Vicky Graves-Basham. Picture: Chris Hill

Question mark hangs over future of House of Fraser in Norwich as negotiations continue

Chapelfield owner Intu has remained tight-lipped on the possible future of its House of Fraser outlets, saying that discussions are still ongoing with the chain's owners. Picture: Antony Kelly

KLM engineers in Norwich will be servicing Australian carrier’s aircraft

KLM UK Engineering has secured a maintenance contract with Alliance Airlines, which will be carried out at its Norwich base. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100