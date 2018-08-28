Success as Redwings’ rehomed ponies steal the show at Aylsham

Fern, with new owner Danielle Pyes five-year-old son Jayden. Photo: Redwings Archant

Rehomed ponies from a north Norfolk animal rescue centre came top of the ridden rescue class at the Aylsham Show.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

13-year-old rescue pony Fern took first place in the best ridden rescue category at the Aylsham Show. Photo: Redwings 13-year-old rescue pony Fern took first place in the best ridden rescue category at the Aylsham Show. Photo: Redwings

And staff from the Redwings Horse Sanctuary say the result is proof of what rescued animals can achieve in loving new homes.

New Forest pony Fern, Welsh pony Thyme and cob Benson came in first, second and third respectively in the popular event.

And 13-year-old Fern also took home the top prize in the plaited show pony class and second place in the angels on horseback class.

New owner Danielle Pye, whose five-year-old son Jayden rode Fern at the Aylsham Show, said: “When we won, I was brought to tears - I was that proud of both of them.

“Fern behaved impeccably and Jayden rode her brilliantly. This is the first big event he’s been to with Fern, but they both took it in their stride and stole the show.”

She added: “Fern is such a lovely pony and we’ve really enjoyed getting to know her.

“She always trots over to Jayden when she sees him and loves to play and be fussed over.”

Fern arrived at Redwings in 2005 with her mother Forest when she was just three-months-old and suffering with an eye condition.

She received veterinary treatment at the sanctuary and grew into an ideal candidate for the rehoming programme, before being rehomed with Ms Pye in March this year.

Runner-up Thyme arrived at Redwings in 2004 with a group of feral ponies rescued from an area of common land in Wales.

And her new owner for the past seven years, Samantha Hayes, said: “She is an absolute pleasure. We could not have asked for a better pony.

“Thyme will always be with us. She’s a part of the family.”

Benson was taken in by the Ada Cole Memorial Stables in 2003, before the charity merged with Redwings.

He has lived with his new owner, Sharon Pye, for 12 years, who said: “It was a wonderful day for us, and for Redwings.

“It goes to show that rescued horses and ponies can do just as well as any other horse or pony.”

Rachel Angell, Redwings’ rehoming and operations manager, said: “We’re delighted to hear of the successes of our rescued ponies at this year’s Aylsham Show.

“For our ponies to take the top three places in the best ridden rescue class is really special and shows the fantastic progress they can make with loving guardians.”