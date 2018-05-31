Search

Advanced search

Pink sheep claim a ‘world first’ for women’s cancer charities at the Wayland Show

PUBLISHED: 19:02 05 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:05 08 August 2018

The Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Some compitors took to wearing fancy dress to try and influence the judge. Picture: Tom Thurston

The Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Some compitors took to wearing fancy dress to try and influence the judge. Picture: Tom Thurston

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Pink sheep brought some vibrant colour to a traditional farming show in Watton – claiming a world “first” for the event in the name of charity.

The Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Picture: Tom ThurstonThe Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Picture: Tom Thurston

Organisers of the Wayland Show believe they have held the first ever dedicated livestock competition for the dyed ewes which are raising awareness for women’s cancers, and inspiring spectators to donate to charitable causes.

Although solo pink-fleeced sheep have been causing a stir at agricultural shows across the country this summer, including at the Royal Norfolk Show, this is the first time they have been given a competition class of their own, said Wayland Show sheep secretary Gail Sprake.

“It is absolutely brilliant,” she said. “It is so wacky and crazy and different, and it has captured the imagination and enthusiasm of everyone. Nearly everyone has known someone affected by cancer, so this has really pulled at the heartstrings.”

Charitable collections made at the show, including £100 sponsorship from National Sheep Association, are expected to top £500.

The Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Picture: Tom ThurstonThe Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Picture: Tom Thurston

The campaign was started by Tina Ashley from Lincolnshire and “Tweet” the pink sheep, which won the inaugural competition overseen by guest judge and fellow fundraiser Dr Molly McKay, a Norfolk farm vet who will also be cycling from London to Paris in September, hoping to raise more than £12,000 by the time the ride is completed.

Mrs Sprake, who farms near Halesworth and is also chairman of trustees for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), said there were already plans for blue sheep to be introduced to next year’s Wayland Show, to raise money for men’s cancer charities.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100