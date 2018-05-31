Pink sheep claim a ‘world first’ for women’s cancer charities at the Wayland Show

The Wayland Show held a Pink Sheep class to raise money for women's cancer charities. Some compitors took to wearing fancy dress to try and influence the judge. Picture: Tom Thurston (c) copyright newzulu.com

Pink sheep brought some vibrant colour to a traditional farming show in Watton – claiming a world “first” for the event in the name of charity.

Organisers of the Wayland Show believe they have held the first ever dedicated livestock competition for the dyed ewes which are raising awareness for women’s cancers, and inspiring spectators to donate to charitable causes.

Although solo pink-fleeced sheep have been causing a stir at agricultural shows across the country this summer, including at the Royal Norfolk Show, this is the first time they have been given a competition class of their own, said Wayland Show sheep secretary Gail Sprake.

“It is absolutely brilliant,” she said. “It is so wacky and crazy and different, and it has captured the imagination and enthusiasm of everyone. Nearly everyone has known someone affected by cancer, so this has really pulled at the heartstrings.”

Charitable collections made at the show, including £100 sponsorship from National Sheep Association, are expected to top £500.

The campaign was started by Tina Ashley from Lincolnshire and “Tweet” the pink sheep, which won the inaugural competition overseen by guest judge and fellow fundraiser Dr Molly McKay, a Norfolk farm vet who will also be cycling from London to Paris in September, hoping to raise more than £12,000 by the time the ride is completed.

Mrs Sprake, who farms near Halesworth and is also chairman of trustees for the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), said there were already plans for blue sheep to be introduced to next year’s Wayland Show, to raise money for men’s cancer charities.