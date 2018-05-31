Search

Giant fleet of 70 farm vehicles heading for Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 17:38 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:38 22 August 2018

Farm machinery in action at the Normac demonstrations day in 2016. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An enormous fleet of more than 70 farm machines will be put to work in the same west Norfolk field next month to demonstrate the latest agricultural techniques and technologies.

The free cultivations demonstration day run by the Norfolk Farm Machinery Club (Normac) will attract hundreds of farmers to a large field off the A10 near Downham Market on September 6.

They will have the chance to kick the tyres of the latest tractor models exhibited by East Anglian machine dealers, and watch a wide range of cultivation equipment being put through its paces in 50 working plots.

A particular focus of this year’s events will be soil health, which will be given its own specialist zone.

Chris Thomas, county organiser for Normac, said: “This is the latest talking point amongst farmers at the moment, and we will be featuring all aspects of soil compaction issues, fertility, and soil erosion issues.

“We will be opening a number of soil pits and we will be having the well-known soil expert Philip Wright there to explain issues shown up in these soil pits.

“As tyre technology has been revolutionary over the last year or two in the area of low inflation pressures and their effect on compaction, we will be having a number of tyre companies there, demonstrating their new technology.

“Of course there will be lots of shiny new – very large – tractors there too, being shown by our local tractor and machinery dealers.”

If conditions allow, the event will also bring an opportunity to compare the effects of three innovative machines designed to combat soil erosion on tramlines – Bye Engineering’s Wonder Wheel, the Norfolk-made Lland Ho Earthwake and Aquagronomy’s Creyke Wheel Track Combi.

Agronomy and environmental organisations will also be on hand to offer advice on soil health and anti-erosion strategies.

• The event takes place from 8am onwards on September 6. Entry and parking are free. The field is beside the A10 road, close to the Downham Market Roundabout at Bexwell, which is being used by permission of Albanwise Farming. The postcode is PE34 3QN.

