Young Farmers profile: Lucy Stowell reflects on her ‘amazing’ year as Norfolk YFC chairman

Lucy Stowell, Norfolk Young Farmers. Norfolk Young Farmers

As part of our regular series of profiles on the region’s Young Farmers’ Club members, LUCY STOWELL reflects on her “amazing” year as Norfolk YFC county chairman.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

County chairman is a role I have always wanted and I feel truly honoured and content that I have now fulfilled it.

I won’t lie – this year has been full of ups and downs but one thing that has kept me going is the enthusiasm and determination by the members on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

It is true with Young Farmers – the more you put in the more you get out. I tried to prove that this year by getting out to see the members, participate in events and have a blast doing it. Trying to sum up the year is extremely difficult, but here are a few of my highlights.

Our teams representing Norfolk at Eastern Area and National Competitions were absolutely incredible. The determination by these members and their time and effort for all the competitions has been great, with a lot of competitiveness coming though. It’s been great to see the teamwork between Countrysiders and Young Farmers and all those members taking on new challenges and pushing out of their comfort zones.

Socialising is a huge part of Young Farmers and sometimes a great opportunity to catch up with old faces and people I hadn’t seen for a long while. I was lucky enough to take 100 members to Annual Convention in Blackpool and it was an absolute pleasure.

Socialising continues on weeknights, with the pleasure of going along to many different club meetings around the county. I have visited every corner of the county and have been made to feel incredibly welcome wherever I have been.

Once again, one of my favourite memories with the Countrysiders was attending the Campout, this is one of the first dates that goes in my diary and one that never fails to make good memories. From the Countrysiders to the fellow leaders, so much work and effort goes into helping on conservation projects, and it is one weekend I never fail to learn something new.

Training has become a huge part of Young Farmers and something Norfolk has now become incredibly good at. We have several members who have been on the Train the Trainer course and this year the training has been led by Edd Barker who has made the role his own and is getting national recognition for it.

This year wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my parents, good friends, my executive committee and the amazing Norfolk YFC office staff. I would also like to thank my employers, Elveden Farms, who have been incredible and supported me throughout this year.

I will treasure these memories for a lifetime and will never forget them.

PROFILE:

Name: Lucy Stowell

Age: 24

Occupation: Personal assistant to farms director

Location: Elveden Farms

YFC role: County chairman

How long have you been a YFC member? 14 years

• For more details about Norfolk Young Farmers and Countrysiders contact the county office on 01603 731307.