Veg box business seeks to open farm shop and cafe

Peter Ewin of Wayland Free Range Eggs in Great Ellingham. Picture: Sonya Duncan Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Plans have been submitted to build a farm shop incorporating a cafe and butchery at a farm in Great Ellingham.

The Ewin family who run Rookery Farm on Watton Road are seeking permission from Breckland Council to create a “real” farm shop and “real” farm café that will feature produce from the farm and other local farms.

The farm is already the base for Norfolk Veg Box that delivers regular vegetable box to customers and Wayland Free Range Eggs, run by Peter Ewin, which distributes free range eggs across East Anglia.

In the proposals for the shop and café, which would create four full time jobs, they state: “Norfolk Veg Box deliver boxes of fresh Norfolk produce to homes and businesses throughout the county. The proposed farm shop would form a logical expansion to this existing operation, and further support the continued viability of the farm holding.”

Customers would get to the new shop down the existing farm access off Watton Road.