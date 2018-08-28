Search

Giants of Norfolk farming turn out for machinery club demonstrations

PUBLISHED: 14:23 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:23 06 September 2018

Scenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Scenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of Norfolk farmers turned out in force today at a cultivation demonstration, showcasing the latest agricultural techniques and technologies.

Scenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtScenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

More than 70 farm machines took to the fields near Bexwell, Downham Market, in the event run by the Norfolk Machinery Club (Normac).

Visitors had the chance to examine the latest tractor models on show by East Anglian machine dealers, with a gamut of cultivation equipment working through 50 working plots.

The event this year had a particular focus on soil health, which was given its own designated zone.

Focus was put on what can be done to improve soil fertility, as well as erosion and compaction issues.

Scenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian BurtScenes from the Normac machinery show near Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

The site was used by permission of Albanwise Farming.

