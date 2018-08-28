Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Farmers welcome seasonal work scheme for non-EU workers to pick fruit and veg

PUBLISHED: 12:45 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:56 06 September 2018

Farmers across East Anglia have been concerned about a shortage of migrant labour in the run-up to the UK's departure from the European Union. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Farmers across East Anglia have been concerned about a shortage of migrant labour in the run-up to the UK's departure from the European Union. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

British farmers are to be given the green light to recruit up to 2,500 migrants a year under a new seasonal work scheme.

Non-EU nationals who come to work on fruit and vegetable farms in the UK will be able to stay for six months before returning.

Ministers said the initiative, which will start in spring next year and run until the end of December 2020, will help alleviate labour shortages during peak production periods.

Industry bodies estimate that the agriculture sector relies on a 75,000-strong temporary migrant workforce.

Unveiling the plans, Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “British farmers are vital to the UK’s economy - and the government will look to support them in any way we can.

“This pilot will ensure farmers have access to the seasonal labour they need to remain productive and profitable during busy times of the year.

“I am committed to having an immigration system that reduces migration to sustainable levels, supports all industry and ensures we welcome those who benefit Britain.”

Environment secretary Michael Gove said the government has listened to the “powerful arguments” from farmers about the need for seasonal labour to keep the horticulture industry productive and profitable.

He said: “From lettuce in East Anglia to strawberries in Scotland, we want to make sure that farmers can continue to grow, sell and export more great British food.

“This two-year pilot will ease the workforce pressures faced by farmers during busy times of the year.

“We will review the pilot’s results as we look at how best to support the longer-term needs of industry outside the EU.”

The news was welcomed by Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union, who described it as a “major victory”.

She said: “It follows two years of evidence from the NFU, growers and MPs that a shortage of workers has been hampering food production, and is recognition from the government that British horticulture is a successful, thriving sector which faces some unique challenges but is capable of producing more great, healthy British fruit and vegetables for people to eat.

“Farmers and growers have seen worker availability tighten significantly in recent years, with the shortfall so far this year reaching 10%.

“Growers will take great confidence in knowing that they will have access to workers for the 2019 harvest, during what have been extremely testing and uncertain times for the sector.”

The first seasonal agricultural workers scheme was introduced in response to labour shortages after the Second World War.

Under the last such programme in the UK, fruit and vegetable growers were allowed to employ migrant workers from Bulgaria and Romania for up to six months at a time.

The route was closed at the end of 2013 when restrictions on nationals of the two eastern European countries working in Britain ended.

Two scheme operators will run the new pilot, overseeing the placement of workers and ensuring they reach their place of employment and leave the UK at the end of their visa.

The Home Office said it would be a tightly controlled regime, with return rates carefully monitored and provisions in place to close the route if it presents a threat to immigration controls.

Shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman said: “This action comes too late for many farmers who have been on their own in dealing with chronic labour shortages since the Tories decided to needlessly scrap the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme. Labour will reinstate it.

“A disastrous no deal scenario is now a very real prospect thanks to Theresa May’s shambolic handling of Brexit, putting farmer livelihoods and the UK’s long-term food security at risk.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Updated: Why your favourite fish and chips could soon be more expensive

Fish and chip restaurants could be impacted by potato and pea price rises PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Updated: Lloyds Bank ‘to cut another 380 jobs’ in reorganisation

Trade union Accord has said that Lloyds Banking Group will cut 380 jobs as it continues to reorganise the business. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100