Fenland farmworker named among the best in Britain

Fenland farmer Neill Craig has been shortlisted among the national finalists in the Farmworker of the Year category at the Farmers Weekly awards. Picture: Harry Rutter Harry Rutter

A Fenland farmer has been recognised among the best in Britain after making the shortlist for a national Farmworker of the Year title.

Neill Craig, of Euximoor Grange Farm in Christchurch, near Wisbech, has been named one of three finalists in the category at the 2018 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The 31-year-old is head planter and drill man on the 13,500 acre farm – owned by Waldersey Farms – and documents his work on Instagram. The agricultural online celebrity has more than 6,200 followers.

Mr Craig said: “It was my wife Rachel that nominated me for it, I suppose she thinks that I’m hard working. I think it’s a good achievement. I just have to wait until October to find out how I got on.”

Mr Craig moved from Northern Ireland to farm in the Fens around 13 years ago. He said: “I only came over to do a couple of harvest seasons but I was offered a full-time job and I’ve been here ever since.”

Other finalists include Norfolk pig farmers Rob and Helen Mutimer, who run Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, who are shortlisted in the Pig Farmer of the Year category.

The winners of the 15 award categories will be announced on October 4, at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House.