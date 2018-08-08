Search

Fenland farmworker named among the best in Britain

PUBLISHED: 15:32 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:48 09 August 2018

Fenland farmer Neill Craig has been shortlisted among the national finalists in the Farmworker of the Year category at the Farmers Weekly awards. Picture: Harry Rutter

Fenland farmer Neill Craig has been shortlisted among the national finalists in the Farmworker of the Year category at the Farmers Weekly awards. Picture: Harry Rutter

Harry Rutter

A Fenland farmer has been recognised among the best in Britain after making the shortlist for a national Farmworker of the Year title.

Fenland farmer Neill Craig has been shortlisted among the national finalists in the Farmworker of the Year category at the Farmers Weekly awards. Picture: Harry RutterFenland farmer Neill Craig has been shortlisted among the national finalists in the Farmworker of the Year category at the Farmers Weekly awards. Picture: Harry Rutter

Neill Craig, of Euximoor Grange Farm in Christchurch, near Wisbech, has been named one of three finalists in the category at the 2018 Farmers Weekly Awards.

The 31-year-old is head planter and drill man on the 13,500 acre farm – owned by Waldersey Farms – and documents his work on Instagram. The agricultural online celebrity has more than 6,200 followers.

Mr Craig said: “It was my wife Rachel that nominated me for it, I suppose she thinks that I’m hard working. I think it’s a good achievement. I just have to wait until October to find out how I got on.”

Mr Craig moved from Northern Ireland to farm in the Fens around 13 years ago. He said: “I only came over to do a couple of harvest seasons but I was offered a full-time job and I’ve been here ever since.”

Other finalists include Norfolk pig farmers Rob and Helen Mutimer, who run Swannington Farm to Fork, near Reepham, who are shortlisted in the Pig Farmer of the Year category.

The winners of the 15 award categories will be announced on October 4, at a ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House.

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

