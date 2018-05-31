Lincolnshire farmer’s wheat crop weathers season’s setbacks to record impressive yield
PUBLISHED: 11:21 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 August 2018
Niamh Tye
A farmer in Lincolnshire has netted a whopping 15.38t/ha wheat yield despite this season’s weather setbacks.
Tim Lamyman, said the same 8ha field of LG Skyscraper wheat grew a record breaking crop of LG Stallion peas last year.
He credits his high yields, which includes an oilseed rape record yield of 7.01t/ha this year, to a good foliar feed programme, which he says helps to encourage deeper rooting in the winter, relieving heat stress in the summer.
He chose the wheat variety for its very high yield potential, he said.
“It’s the highest yielding candidate in the 2018 AHDB Recommended List trials at 109% of control, so we had the right mix of good soils offering the potential to develop well-structured root systems enabling easier nutrient uptake and a high yielding variety from the start,” he said. “Little and often is my philosophy to meet the crop’s growing needs.”
He added: “I can’t say enough how pleased I am with the way that the crop has performed in what has been a really challenging season.”