Search

Advanced search

Lincolnshire farmer’s wheat crop weathers season’s setbacks to record impressive yield

PUBLISHED: 11:21 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:04 09 August 2018

From left, Lincolnshire farmer Tim Lamyman and Ron Granger getting ready for harvest ready to harvest LG Skyscraper on the Wolds Picture: NIAMH TYE

From left, Lincolnshire farmer Tim Lamyman and Ron Granger getting ready for harvest ready to harvest LG Skyscraper on the Wolds Picture: NIAMH TYE

Niamh Tye

A farmer in Lincolnshire has netted a whopping 15.38t/ha wheat yield despite this season’s weather setbacks.

LG Skyscaper wheat Picture: NIAMH TYELG Skyscaper wheat Picture: NIAMH TYE

Tim Lamyman, said the same 8ha field of LG Skyscraper wheat grew a record breaking crop of LG Stallion peas last year.

He credits his high yields, which includes an oilseed rape record yield of 7.01t/ha this year, to a good foliar feed programme, which he says helps to encourage deeper rooting in the winter, relieving heat stress in the summer.

He chose the wheat variety for its very high yield potential, he said.

“It’s the highest yielding candidate in the 2018 AHDB Recommended List trials at 109% of control, so we had the right mix of good soils offering the potential to develop well-structured root systems enabling easier nutrient uptake and a high yielding variety from the start,” he said. “Little and often is my philosophy to meet the crop’s growing needs.”

He added: “I can’t say enough how pleased I am with the way that the crop has performed in what has been a really challenging season.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100