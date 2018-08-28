Farmers dig deep and raise £2,000 for local hospice

Staff at Frontier Agriculture, Diss, raised £2,000 by offering free moisture checks to farmers. Picture: St Nicholas Hospice Care Archant

Generous farmers dug deep over the summer and donated £2,000 to a hospice in return for a free check on the moisture in their crops provided by a Diss firm.

A cheque for £2,000 was handed over to St Nicholas Hospice Care thanks to a moisture meter clinic which saw Diss-based Frontier Agriculture invite local farmers to have their moisture meters checked for free in return for a donation to the hospice.

Moisture meters let farmers know when their grain is ready to be harvested by checking moisture levels. During Frontier’s fundraising drive around 85 farmers bought their meters in to be checked.

Emma Henson, commercial and operations co-ordinator at Frontier, said: “It was a great opportunity for us to be able to see our customers and we are so pleased that at the same time we were able to raise funds for a cause that has a personal connection to a number of our staff.”

To find out more about the hospice visit stnicholashospicecare.org.uk