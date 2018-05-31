Norfolk grain trader hopes new farming podcast will demystify the markets

Norfolk grain trader Andrew Dewing is preparing to launch a new farming podcast. Picture: Dewing Grain. Dewing Grain

Norfolk grain trader Andrew Dewing will launch a new weekly podcast later this month, aimed at informing Norfolk and Suffolk farmers and demystifying the process of grain trading.

Dewing Grain is preparing to launch a new farming podcast. Pictured from left: David Eudall of AHDB, Andrew Dewing of Dewing Grain, and Jack Watts of NFU. Picture: Chris Hill. Dewing Grain is preparing to launch a new farming podcast. Pictured from left: David Eudall of AHDB, Andrew Dewing of Dewing Grain, and Jack Watts of NFU. Picture: Chris Hill.

Each episode will include a market report on fundamentals such as the weather and international affairs, as well as interviews with agricultural leaders on issues including the psychology of trading and new machinery technology.

Among the show’s first guests will be Jack Watts, the NFU’s chief combinable crop advisor and David Eudall, market intelligence partnership manager for the AHDB, who were both in Norfolk this week to record their contributions.

The podcasts will also include “farmchat” where Mr Dewing, chief executive of Aylsham-based grain merchant Dewing Grain, and his and co-host Ian Webster sample a local beer and offer “ill-informed opinions on everything from farming fashion to who’s got the biggest yield”.

The podcast launches on August 27 at the Aylsham Show, and can be found by search Dewing Grain Podcast on podcast apps or follow the instructions at the Dewing Grain website after the launch date.