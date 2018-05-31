Search

Deli business owner describes ‘dreadful’ impact of crab shortage

PUBLISHED: 14:21 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:27 17 August 2018

Naomi and Alan Katze celebrating the first anniversary of the Rainbow Stores and Deli. Photo: Naomi Katze

Archant

Archant

The owner of a north Norfolk deli has said the shellfish shortage is affecting her business.

Rainbow Stores and Deli, East Rudham. Photo: Naomi KatzeRainbow Stores and Deli, East Rudham. Photo: Naomi Katze

Naomi Katze, 45, who opened Rainbow Stores and Deli just last year, has told of the impact her suppliers being unable to provide them with any crab is having on the store.

She said: “Last week it was absolutely dreadful.

“Every day our supply was getting less and less.

“For nearly a week, we simply couldn’t get any.

“We finally got eight yesterday (Thursday, August 16) which, of course, sold in no time.

“I thought I could go up to the market and get some but they had a great big sign up saying ‘no crab’.”

She added her supplier, Brian Coles, from Coles in King’s Lynn, believed it to be “the worst year in 30 years he’s known for crab”.

Mrs Katze, and her husband Alan, 56, opened the East Rudham deli in July last year, after the village shop, one of the amenities which drew the couple to move to the area in February 2017, closed its doors.

She said: “We’ve turned the business around and introduced local produce, from local asparagus and strawberries to Cromer crab.

“The season started and it was going really well.

“This was the first year of us doing crab and we were getting a regular trade with people coming in for a crab sandwich lunch.

“It is affecting the business.

“As I keep saying to people, if the board is out then we’ve managed to get some crab.

“It’s been hard and our board hasn’t been out much in recent weeks.”

The deli sells crab rolls, salads and dozens of dressed crabs, priced from £5-£5.50, every day.

