Landowners’ leader demands urgent changes to fix farming environment scheme

Wildflowers growing on the edge of a field in the Norfolk countryside. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk © 2016

Hopes of a “Green Brexit” are at risk unless the government makes immediate improvements to “fix” its troubled agri-environment schemes, said an East Angian landowners’ leader.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has published an improvement plan for the Countryside Stewardship (CS) scheme, which pays farmers for environmental work, but has been beset with “shambolic” administration problems and late payments.

Cambridgeshire farmer and CLA president Tim Breitmeyer said: “Farmers and land managers are rightly proud of their environmental delivery achieved with the support of agri-environment schemes. The basics of Countryside Stewardship are good and when it works it can benefit rural businesses and the environment.

“However, too many CLA members are telling us that the shambolic administration of the existing Countryside Stewardship is putting them off wanting to engage in any new scheme. Without improvements, there is a real risk that farmers and land managers will lose confidence in agri-environment schemes altogether, putting at risk the government’s hopes of a Green Brexit.”

The CLA’s improvement plan sets out key suggested changes between now and 2022, when a new scheme is likely to begin:

• Starting immediately until the UK leaves the EU in March 2019, more short-term resourcing of CS is needed to clear the backlog of delayed payments, and for greater flexibility in measures designed to encourage tree planting.

• During the implementation period from the point of Brexit to December 2020, land managers should be allowed to continue within their existing Higher Level Stewardship agreement for the 2019, 2020 and, if necessary, 2021 scheme years. The CLA also wants oversight not to retained by the European Commission after 2020 to ensure the UK does not face restrictions in the improvements it can make.

• Before introducing a new scheme after 2020, the CLA proposes moving to rolling start dates to help both farmers and agencies cope with the administration.

• The government must ensure that those who signed up to CS are not unfairly disadvantaged by future schemes and expanding the range of environmental and public benefits that can be delivered by land managers.

Mr Breitmeyer added: “We will be engaging with policy officials in Defra to take them through our improvement plan in greater detail. Fixing Countryside Stewardship now offers a real opportunity to design a future scheme that motivates and incentivises farmers to deliver the government’s goal of leaving the environment in a better state for the next generation.”