Bygone farming will be on display at expanded Trosh and Country Fair

PUBLISHED: 08:44 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:44 23 August 2018

Old-fashioned harvesting machines will be demonstrated at the 2018 Trosh and Country Fair in Ingworth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old-fashioned harvesting machines will be demonstrated at the 2018 Trosh and Country Fair in Ingworth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Vintage farm machines will demonstrate how ploughing, threshing and baling used to be done on Norfolk fields as a rural fair returns for its 15th year.

The Trosh and Country Fair, formerly known as The Ingworth Trosh, will feature a Ransome threshing machine, owned by the Witham family of Erpingham, which sorted grain from straw and was a forerunner of the modern combine harvester.

It also includes other vintage machinery and tools, sheep shearing, birds of prey and – with organisers aiming for a greater “country fair” emphasis this year – an extended array of family entertainment, country crafts, exhibits and stalls.

Events in the ring will include a sheep dog demonstration with ducks, a fun dog show open to all breeds, and Tug of War competitions for adults and children.

The annual fund-raising event will raise money for the medieval churches of Erpingham, Ingworth and Alby.

It takes place on a field on High Noon Road in Erpingham (off A140 between Aylsham and Cromer) from midday on Sunday September 16.

Admission is £5, but under-12s are free. Parking is free.

