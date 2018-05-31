Search

Aylsham Show promises a diverse range of Bank Holiday entertainment

PUBLISHED: 08:46 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:46 27 August 2018

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

A Bank Holiday event which has been one of the centrepieces of Norfolk’s rural calendar for more than 70 years returns today with a diverse range of countryside attractions and family fun.

Aylsham show 2017. Picture: Nick ButcherAylsham show 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

Thousands of visitors are expected at the Aylsham Show, which runs from 8am to 5pm at the Blickling Estate, with features including traditional displays of farm livestock and heavy horses, a sheep show, art marquee, a World War One display and a balloon flight.

There will also be well-known chefs and local delicacies in the cookery theatre and food hall, while the sideshows and exhibitions include classic cars, bowmen, military vehicles, aviculture, dog training, and the police horse unit.

Michael Gamble, show president, said of the event, which each year attracts about 17,000 people: “It’s a fabulous day at one of the prettiest showgrounds in England, looking down over Blickling lake.

“It’s an opportunity for families to have a day out in Norfolk at the end of the summer holidays where they can get close to livestock learn more about rural life, where their food comes from, and enjoy all the other entertainment too.”

Aylsham show 2017. Picture: Nick ButcherAylsham show 2017. Picture: Nick Butcher

For more event information, visit the Aylsham Show website.

MAIN RING SCHEDULE

• 9.30am Private & Trade Driving Classes

• 10.45am Heavy Horses Display

• 11.30am Arrival of the President - Michael Gamble

• 11.35am Children’s Fancy Dress Competition

• 12.00pm Wills Spaniels

• 12.30pm Norwich Pipe Band

• 1.00pm Norfolk YFC

• 1.30pm TGWDT (World War One Display)

• 2.00pm Black Sheep Children’s Sack Race

• 2.30pm Parade of North Norfolk Harriers

• 3.00pm Grand Parade and Presentation of Cups and Trophies

• 3.45pm Norwich Pipe Band

• 4.15pm Wills Spaniels

• 4.45pm Parade by Starting Handle Club

• 5.15pm Children’s Tug of War - all children are invited to take part

• 5.35pm Balloon Flight - taking off at 6.00pm

For full events schedule, visit the Aylsham Show website.

