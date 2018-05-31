Search

Aylsham Show crowds enjoy a celebration of Norfolk’s rural traditions

PUBLISHED: 18:03 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:03 27 August 2018

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

One of the centrepieces of Norfolk’s country calendar attracted a bumper Bank Holiday crowd to enjoy a celebration of rural life and entertainment.

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Aylsham Show brought an estimated 15,000 people to the Blickling Estate to see traditional displays including a grand parade of the champion cattle, sheep and goats – announced to the watching visitors as one of the finest line-ups the show had ever seen.

Also in the main ring, there were heavy horses, hunting hounds, and children’s events including a fancy dress competition, sack race and tug-of-war – although there was some disappointment when a scheduled World War One aerial dog-fighting display was cancelled due to gusty winds.

There were also well-known chefs and local delicacies in the cookery theatre and food hall, while a diverse range of sideshows and exhibitions included classic cars, archery, military vehicles and dog training.

Organisers said the late summer weather was ideal for a successful show, which aimed to demonstrate rural traditions and countryside entertainment, while connecting the public with the farmers who produce their food.

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Show president Michael Gamble said: “People come here to learn about the countryside and farming. They see the machinery and all the livestock, and then they go in the food hall and they can learn how it is all produced.

“It is not easy to get all these people to come on a Bank Holiday to show all their cattle and sheep, and speaking to the judges I understand the standard has been very high this year.

“It has been perfect weather and we have had a big crowd who have all enjoyed themselves.”

“The show is a credit to all the volunteers who work throughout the year putting it together. “I am very proud to have been a part of it. It is certainly unique, and it is something very special.

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mr Gamble said one of the highlights of his presidency was judging the Aylsham Show Individual Food Hero Award, one of many prizes announced at the event, which he presented to Spixworth vegetable grower Peter Ward. The overall champion in the Norfolk Hero Food and Drink Awards was HV Graves, a family butchery business in Briston, hailed for its enthusiastic promotion of Norfolk produce.

• For more stories and results form the Aylsham Show, see Saturday’s EDP Farm and Country Pages.

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Young handler Archie Harvey, 5, from Waxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Young handler Archie Harvey, 5, from Waxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. A cake making demo with Polly Guy. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. A cake making demo with Polly Guy. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Aylsham Show 2018. Robert Mawer with his supreme beef champion. Picture: ANTONY KELLYAylsham Show 2018. Robert Mawer with his supreme beef champion. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

