East Anglia One wind farm passes milestone as substation is installed

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE. HexCam Ltd

A key 4,200-tonne part of the East Anglia One wind farm has been installed 59km off the coast of Lowestoft.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE. The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

The substation will house all of the electrical equipment needed to distribute the power from the 102 wind turbines back to shore in Suffolk.

It was fitted to the top of the 58-metre high supporting structure, called the jacket, which weighs 2,600 tonnes and which sits on four piles anchored deep into the seabed.

The substation is one of the largest of its type in the world, and its installation was supported by the state-of-the-art Oleg Strashnov vessel, which lifted it into position.

Over the next four months, 60 electrical engineers and technicians will work around the clock to complete the installation of the equipment needed to ready the substation for the first turbines being switched on.

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE. The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

The team will be based on board the GMS Endeavour jack-up ‘hotel’ vessel, next to the substation.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director for ScottishPower Renewables, said: “The offshore substation is the single largest and most complex piece of kit that we will build for this project, so it is good to see the structure safely in place.

“Now we will press on with the intricate electrical work, and continue with the installation of the turbine foundations. From early next year we will start installing the towers and the blades, with electricity being generated before the end of 2019.

“We are very pleased with progress on East Anglia One. It won’t be long now until the windfarm is making an important contribution to the UK’s clean energy goals.”