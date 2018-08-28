Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

East Anglia One wind farm passes milestone as substation is installed

PUBLISHED: 17:29 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 03 September 2018

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

HexCam Ltd

A key 4,200-tonne part of the East Anglia One wind farm has been installed 59km off the coast of Lowestoft.

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

The substation will house all of the electrical equipment needed to distribute the power from the 102 wind turbines back to shore in Suffolk.

It was fitted to the top of the 58-metre high supporting structure, called the jacket, which weighs 2,600 tonnes and which sits on four piles anchored deep into the seabed.

The substation is one of the largest of its type in the world, and its installation was supported by the state-of-the-art Oleg Strashnov vessel, which lifted it into position.

Over the next four months, 60 electrical engineers and technicians will work around the clock to complete the installation of the equipment needed to ready the substation for the first turbines being switched on.

The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.The substation for the East Anglia ONE offshore has been successfully installed. Photo: East Anglia ONE.

The team will be based on board the GMS Endeavour jack-up ‘hotel’ vessel, next to the substation.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia One project director for ScottishPower Renewables, said: “The offshore substation is the single largest and most complex piece of kit that we will build for this project, so it is good to see the structure safely in place.

“Now we will press on with the intricate electrical work, and continue with the installation of the turbine foundations. From early next year we will start installing the towers and the blades, with electricity being generated before the end of 2019.

“We are very pleased with progress on East Anglia One. It won’t be long now until the windfarm is making an important contribution to the UK’s clean energy goals.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Updated: Anglian Water lays out £6.5bn investment in region – and what it will mean for bills

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

‘Broken’ household budgets could push demand for debt help to five-year high

Charity National Debtline says an increasing number of callers to its advice line are struggling to cover everyday household bills. Picture: Thinkstock/AntonioGuillem

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

‘Want to see my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100