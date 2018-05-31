Search

Advanced search

Spotlight on East Anglian companies driving clean growth in the UK

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:36 11 August 2018

The team at Syrinix, which designs intelligent pipeline monitoring systems, based at Hethel Engineering Centre. Picture: Hethel Innovation

The team at Syrinix, which designs intelligent pipeline monitoring systems, based at Hethel Engineering Centre. Picture: Hethel Innovation

Hethel Innovation

Technologies developed in East Anglia to revolutionise energy and resource efficiency will be in the spotlight at a conference.

Driving Clean Growth will be a showcase for developments and opportunities in clean technologies, from transport to utilities management, in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The conference, taking place at the University of East Anglia’s Enterprise Centre on September 3, has been shaped by the government’s clean growth strategy and covers similar themes such as cleaner smarter power, business efficiency, managing natural resources and housebuilding.

Norfolk and Suffolk have 1,224 low carbon goods and services companies which employ 21,399 people and generate sales worth £2.95bn.

The cleantech sector is expected to grow by 11% by 2030 – four times faster than the UK economy as a whole.

Conference organiser Imogen Shiperlee said: “Clean growth is becoming more and more important in the UK but with the strategy there is a lack of focus on how local government and businesses can further clean growth regionally. The conference will show how we can facilitate clean growth in Norfolk and Suffolk.”

James Dunning, chief executive of Syrinix, which develops and delivers intelligent pipeline monitoring for water companies, will be speaking at the conference.

He believes cleantech is growing past its roots in transport and renewable energy to encompass other sectors, like the one in which his company operates.

“Water has been the poor cousin of the cleantech sectors but with the recent heatwave water is rising up the agenda,” he said.

“Anglia is one of the driest regions in the country but Anglian Water is really actively engaged with technology and innovation and it did not have a hosepipe ban, so we have a good example of where these technologies can help companies manage their networks better.”

He said the conference would help to boost the region’s profile as a leader in cleantech, a strength identified in the Norfolk and Suffolk local economic strategy.

“It helps to establish the East of England as more of a powerhouse beyond just Cambridge and the Silicon Fen,” he said.

“There is a huge amount of market-leading stuff going on but we are not very good at blowing our own trumpet. But there is more than is starting to be done and conferences like this are part of that.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100