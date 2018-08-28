Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Dozens of jobs are at risk as a chemical manufacturer announces a possible closure of its site in a West Norfolk town.

DowDuPont has announced today that it intends to discontinue operations at its Dow Chemical site in King’s Lynn by the end of August 2019, subject to consultations.

An employee consultation process has already begun for the 65 people employed at the site.

A company spokesman said the decision was made in order to “drive sustainable growth over the long term” and to “address duplicative sites and facilities and to relocate certain capabilities.”

They added: “In the coming weeks, the company is committed to working with all the employees through consultation to ensure everyone gets full support throughout the process.

“Where possible, the company will offer redeployment opportunities.”

The factory, which has been in the town for 61 years, produces agricultural chemicals.

North West Norfolk MP Sir Henry Bellingham described the decision as as a “bitter blow for the employees and their families.”

He said he has spoken to the site manager, Julian Beresford-Peirse, who has confirmed that the Styrofoam division in Lynn has been sold to a European company called Ravago, adding this has not been affected by Dow’s decision and will continue to operate.

He has asked for an urgent meeting with DowDuPont’s agri-business country manager, Adrian Goff, to look at possible actions.

He added: “First of all, they must look at selling the business as a going concern, as well as starting urgent talks with Ravago to see if they can move some of their operations to the site next to the Styrofoam division, and indeed expand.

“I will also be seeking assurances that all of the affected staff will be offered jobs across the DowDuPont business.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard working staff of the business which have given so much to both Dows and King’s Lynn.

“Of course I am very hopefull that most if not all of the former employees will have a positive future; I am also confident that this exceptional site will provide excellent job opportunities in the future.”

West Norfolk council leader Brian Long said the decision was “a tremendous shame” after the factory’s long association with the town.

He added: “We’re disappointed to hear about potential job losses and we do hope that they can explore retaining staff in other departments. The borough council will do all we can to help any affected staff find alternative employment, as we have done in similar situations previously.”