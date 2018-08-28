Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Free Digital Decoded workshops will give businesses inside track on SEO

PUBLISHED: 08:33 05 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:49 05 September 2018

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A series of free workshops aims to give businesses across Norfolk and Suffolk the skills they need to survive and thrive in the online world.

Digital Decoded will equip guests with the tools and understanding to make sense of digital marketing and find out how they can make their business stand out from the crowd online.

The first round of seminars last autumn attracted more than 300 businesses, and this year’s programme has been modelled around the feedback received, with a particular focus on search engine optimisation (SEO).

Jamie Brown, who will be leading the sessions for Archant’s learning and development team, said the sessions would cut through the jargon of the subject.

“Businesses often get mixed advice, conflicted advice or just plain bad advice, so we want to demystify it. We put it in plain speaking terms and give people actionable points they can take away which will make a tangible difference to their business,” he said.

Among the topics covered will be how to stand out in local search, even if you don’t have premises, and the basic steps businesses need to take to get the most from their website.

“There will also be explanations of how Google is changing, how keywords are no longer king, and a simple overview of how a search engine answers queries with content,” added Mr Brown.

Following the presentation, smaller groups will be formed to explore topics including SEO, display advertising, video, websites, pay-per-click advertising, social media and content marketing.

Archant has been working with Google recently on the Local Recall project, which will digitise the publisher’s regional newspaper archive and make it available to voice search through smart devices, and also conducts its own research on SEO.

The workshops will be held at four venues, with two sessions each day, at 8.15am and 11.30am. They will be held at:

 The Forum, Norwich – Tuesday, October 2;

 Great Yarmouth Racecourse – Wednesday, October 3;

 West Suffolk College, Bury St Edmunds – Thursday, October 4;

 Wherstead Park, Ipswich – Friday, October 5.

Find out more at www.archanthub.co.uk/digitaldecoded

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Updated: Why your favourite fish and chips could soon be more expensive

Fish and chip restaurants could be impacted by potato and pea price rises PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Computer services firm confident about prospects after merger and move

The team at CSSCloud at the company's new headquarters in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Peter Green

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100