Dereham cabin business to launch £50k showroom to boost customer experience

Cabins Unlimited director Rob Scott. Picture: Cabins Unlimited Cabins Unlimited

A Dereham business owner will be unveiling his £50,000 showroom to the public this weekend, giving the public the chance to view his bespoke cabin products as well as enjoying a family day out.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cabin Unlimited will hold the showroom’s grand opening in Burlingham on September 1 at the Burlingham Business Centre.

The event will include a barbecue, music, a bouncy castle and face painting.

When the showroom was announced, owner Rob Scott said: “We realised people not only wanted to see the product, to sit in it and touch it, but to actually have an expert there to talk through the issues they think they might face, instead of trying to get hold of someone online.

“We are also in negotiations for a third display site in Downham Market. Our strategy is to line either side of the A47 corridor, with Dereham servicing central Norfolk, North Burlingham serving the East and Suffolk, and Downham Market to attract customers from west Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Cambridge.”