North Norfolk conference held to boost small businesses’ social media skills

PUBLISHED: 11:15 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 05 November 2018

Shop local. Northrepps Cottage Country Hotel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Shop local. Northrepps Cottage Country Hotel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

A conference to help small businesses improve their social media skills is set to be held in a north Norfolk hotel.

Northrepps Cottage Country Hotel will host the marketing event on Tuesday, November 13, which will be run by the East Anglian non-profit GENIX Business Support.

The event, called Choosing the Right Social Media for Business, will be from 9.30am until 12.30pm, and is aimed at north Norfolk business owners and staff, to help give them a better understanding of social media platforms and the benefits to their business.

Leanne Castle, from GENIX, said, “Our aim is to help local businesses with cost-effective ways to increase brand awareness and sales.

Guest speaker Nick Pandolfi said: “I will explain how and why different social media platforms work best for different businesses, how potential customers use social media and when.”

Tickets are priced at £10 and include refreshments.

To book visit www.genix.org.uk or call 0800 096 3013.

EDP Tourism Awards
Top 100
Tourism

Insight

