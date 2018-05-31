Search

Swaffham grain firm expands north with purchase of 97-year-old trader

PUBLISHED: 18:30 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 20 August 2018

Saxon Agriculture has bought Campbell and Penty. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Swaffham grain trader has bought a Yorkshire competitor in an undisclosed-value deal.

Saxon Agriculture said the acquisition of Campbell and Penty would open up new regions to the business.

Saxon grain director Mark Smith said: “Access to first-hand farm grain in Yorkshire and North East will allow us to now source cereals, oilseeds and pulses directly from growers across all the major English arable regions and thereby better serve our consumer customers.”

Campbell and Penty, which has traded since 1921, will retain its name but trade from a new office in Tadcaster, with all transactions secured by Saxon’s UK parent business, Bairds Malt.

Saxon managing director Nigel Gossett said: “At a time of contraction and consolidation in the merchant sector we are confident that farmers and consumers will benefit from the presence of a new, secure trading partner in the region.”

Bairds Malt operates five malt plants in the UK and is a division of Graincorp Australia.

