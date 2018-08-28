Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Chance to show off your business at top awards

PUBLISHED: 14:47 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:59 06 September 2018

The winners of last eyar's awards Picture: James Bass Photography

The winners of last eyar's awards Picture: James Bass Photography

(C) JAMES BASS PHOTOGRAPHY

Businesses across the borough of Great Yarmouth are invited to showcase their achievements by entering the Spirit of Enterprise Awards 2018.

Organised by enterpriseGY, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s business support service, the awards aim to recognise and raise the profile of the borough’s top-performing businesses, while boosting confidence in the strength of the local economy.

Businesses of all sizes and sectors are encouraged to put themselves forward for the various awards by noon on Monday, October 15. The awards are free-of-charge to enter online and finalists will be profiled in a supplement in the Great Yarmouth Mercury, with winners appearing in a further supplement.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony and gala dinner at the Town Hall’s Assembly Room on Friday, November 23.

Each award is backed by a local organisation. Sponsors choose the winner in their category from three finalists shortlisted by a local independent panel or by the category sponsor themselves.

This year the main sponsor is Noritake Itron, who will choose the 2018 Business of the Year from the winners of the other categories.

Graham Plant, the council leader, said: “The Spirit of Enterprise Awards help to highlight the borough’s many and varied successful businesses, supporting our priority to work with partners to help champion and enable economic growth and job-creation in the area.

“For the businesses, having the chance to celebrate and be recognised for their achievements on the public stage brings important benefits, including raising their stature and reputation, and boosting staff pride.

“This wonderful showcase of successful businesses goes from strength to strength each year and helps to boost confidence in the local economy, helping to create favourable conditions for investment, sustainable growth and job-creation.

“There are lots of brilliant businesses across the borough, so make sure you submit your entry to stand the chance of being honoured as 2018 Business of the Year. I must also take this opportunity to thank the sponsors, including main sponsor Noritake Itron, without whom this wonderful celebration of business excellence would not be possible.”

Businesses seeking more information or to enter can visit www.soea.co.uk or call Michaela Smith-Moore on 01493 846380.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

David Bale
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Norwich restaurants on the increase again

Graham Jones, Roche

Graham Jones, an associate with Roche, predicts a rosy future for dining out in Norwich.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

New short winter breaks to Iceland from Norwich Airport announced

Iceland is one of the best place in the world to see the Aurora Borealis. Super Break is running tours to the island this winter from Norwich Airport. Picture: impossiAble

Dozens of jobs at risk as chemical giant announces possible closure of Norfolk factory

The Dow Chemical factory in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Updated: Why your favourite fish and chips could soon be more expensive

Fish and chip restaurants could be impacted by potato and pea price rises PICTURE ANDY ABBOTT

No trains between Great Yarmouth and Reedham for six months as part of £68m upgrade

Network Rail engineers work on the Norwich, Yarmouth, Lowestoft improvements. Picture: Network Rail

Updated: Lloyds Bank ‘to cut another 380 jobs’ in reorganisation

Trade union Accord has said that Lloyds Banking Group will cut 380 jobs as it continues to reorganise the business. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Retailer Angling Direct styles new outlet as a “destination store”

Angling Direct's warehouse at the Rackheath distribution centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100