Search

Advanced search

Britvic rejects claims untrained labour was used to cover Norwich workers’ strike

PUBLISHED: 16:34 03 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:34 03 August 2018

Entrance to the Norwich Britvic factory. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Entrance to the Norwich Britvic factory. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Archant © 2017

Drinks maker Britvic has rejected accusations it used untrained labour to cover staff shortages caused by a strike.

The GMB union, which is staging three days of strikes a week until early September, said employees had been drafted in to operate machinery without the proper training.

The manufacturer said the claim is “completely spurious” and the company “refute[s] them wholeheartedly”.

GMB members have been striking in an attempt to improve the redundancy package on offer from Britvic ahead of its factory closure next year. They say colleagues at Colman’s owner Unilever are being offered a better deal.

The union also alleged that Britvic was using managers to run essential equipment, in breach of company policy.

GMB regional organiser Ivan Mercer said the union would inform the Health and Safety Executive.

“It is extremely worrying that the company are willing to put employees’ health and safety at risk in an attempt to keep production going by using untrained labour,” he added.

A Britvic spokesman said: “We fully comply with all relevant health and safety regulations and guidelines and the safety and wellbeing of our employees, across all of our sites, is of the utmost importance to us.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100