Search

Advanced search

At a glance: What you need to know about the government’s Brexit technical notices

PUBLISHED: 14:33 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 23 August 2018

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab during his speech in central London, on preparations for a no deal Brexit which coincides with the publication of the first of the Government's technical notes on the no deal preparations. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab during his speech in central London, on preparations for a no deal Brexit which coincides with the publication of the first of the Government's technical notes on the no deal preparations. Picture: Peter Nicholls/PA Wire.

The government has released 24 technical papers outlining preparations and scenarios that could play out if no Brexit deal can be agreed before Britain leaves the EU in March.

They form the first wave of a series of releases that will see more than 80 papers in the public domain by the end of September.

The key points from the first set of papers and measures announced on Thursday by Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab are:

• The removal of an EU ban on credit and debit card surcharges is “likely” to increase the cost of shopping.

• UK citizens living in Europe face the possibility of losing access to their pension income and other financial services.

• Consumers would face another potential cost increase when online shopping, with parcels arriving in the UK no longer liable for Low Value Consignment Relief (LVCR) on VAT.

• Businesses exporting to Europe may have to “renegotiate commercial terms” to reflect customs and other tariff changes.

• The firms may also need to pay out for new software or hire “a customs broker, freight forwarder or logistics provider” to help them deal with new requirements.

• Companies exporting across the Irish border should “consider whether you will need advice from the Irish government about preparations you need to make”.

• Importing nuclear materials from the EU may require a licence.

• Medicines and other medical products will have to go through “national assessment” before they receive market authorisation to be sold in the UK.

• NHS patients may face delays accessing innovative treatments.

• Cigarette packet health warnings would change as the current images used are copyrighted to the EU.

• Organic food producers face a “cliff edge” of being able to export to the EU only if certified by a body approved by the European Commission, with certification taking up to nine months after Brexit.

• The government is planning to recruit an extra 9,000 staff into the civil service to deal with Brexit, in addition to 7,000 currently working on preparations.

• The government will pay for British aid organisation programmes whose funding could be ended in the event of no deal.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

Centuries of shoemaking in Norwich coming to an end as final factory prepares to shut its doors

The Van Dal shoe factory in Norwich. Parent company Florida Group has announced the factory will close at the end of August. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Richardsons boss says holiday park is prospering after £10m revamp

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardsons Leisure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100