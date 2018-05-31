Search

Advanced search

Strong sales of food, drink and fans in July fail to lift retail spending figures

PUBLISHED: 08:39 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:39 07 August 2018

Retail sales in July were up just 0.5% compared with a year earlier, according to BRC and KPMG. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Retail sales in July were up just 0.5% compared with a year earlier, according to BRC and KPMG. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

Good spending on food and drink failed to offset a wider slowdown in consumer spending last month, new figures show.

Like-for-like retail sales increased by 0.5% in July compared with the same month in 2017, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-KPMG sales monitor.

This compares to a rise of 1.1% in June when beer, barbecues and big TVs lifted sales as the warm weather and World Cup delivered a boost to the beleaguered sector.

Total sales in July also dipped, falling from 2.3% in June to 1.6%, despite food sales having their best July in five years.

Fans and cooling equipment also logged strong sales, but categories such as furniture, computing and footwear all saw declines.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive at BRC, said: “Last month’s sweltering temperatures kept shoppers focused on eating, drinking and keeping cool.

“Food sales had their best July in five years, while fans and cooling equipment flew off the shelves.

“However, total sales growth slowed as the heat laid bare the underlying weakness in consumer spending.

“Sales of non-food products struggled, three months into an extended period of summer weather, demand for many seasonal purchases has slowed while the heat has kept shoppers away from days spent browsing new ranges.

“For many in the industry, autumn could not come sooner.”

A separate survey by Barclaycard showed that consumer spending rose 5% per cent year-on-year in July, capping the strongest three-month period since 2014.

Essential spending climbed 8.7% in July, driven by a strong rise in supermarkets of 6.7%.

England’s World Cup performance helped lift pub spending by 16.8% in July, the biggest increase since April last year, according to Barclaycard.

Overall, consumers spent 41% more in pubs on England match days than on the equivalent days in 2017, rising to 73% on the day of the England vs Croatia semi-final.

However, Barclaycard director Esme Harwood cautioned: “It will be interesting to see if this strong level of growth continues as we move into the final stretch of summer.

“It’s clear that some consumers remain cautious about what’s to come with interest rates rising and overall confidence in household finances down slightly from June.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Town welcomes arrival of new Lidl store

Plan for the new Lidl store in Common Lane North, Beccles. Picture: Lidl UK.

KPMG fined £3m for misconduct in Ted Baker auditing

KPMG has been fined for a

U-turn by Flybe as it cancels summer route from Norwich

A Flybe aircraft. The airline has cancelled its route between Norwich Airport and Jersey. Photo: Flybe

Law firm fundraising team to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

Staff from Leathes Prior in Norwich who are taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for local good causes. Picture: Leathes Prior

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100