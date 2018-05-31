Blood on doors and rust in the bathroom in holiday hell at Pontins

Pontins Holiday Park, Pakefield. Picture: Google Archant

Two holidaymakers have expressed their disgust at the state of a Pontins resort on the coast of Suffolk.

An unknown stain on a wall in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns An unknown stain on a wall in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns

Louis Burns, 27, and Rachel Bailey-Everest, 45, took their respective families on holidays to Pontins in Pakefield and both were disgusted by the state of their rooms.

A dirty soap dish in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns A dirty soap dish in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns

Photos show rusty and limescale covered soap dishes and taps in the bathroom, unknown stains on walls, and wet, ripped carpet.

Ripped and wet carpet in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns Ripped and wet carpet in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Louis Burns

Mr Burns, who had travelled from Tattershall in Lincolnshire with his fiancée and two children, Lily, 6, and Rosie, 3, also reported a blood stain on his door and a bathroom stinking of urine and bleach.

Louis Burns with his fiancee Clare, and two children Lily and Rosie. Picture: Louis Burns Louis Burns with his fiancee Clare, and two children Lily and Rosie. Picture: Louis Burns

He said: “The room was atrocious. There was a really strong smell of urine and bleach, the connector door lock wasn’t locked at all.

Food and grime underneath a bed in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest Food and grime underneath a bed in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest

“The carpets were all ripped and damped. It was definitely a blood stain on the wall and the door. The condition of the bathroom was disgusting.”

Mould and grime at the base of a toilet in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest Mould and grime at the base of a toilet in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest

He added: “After four hours of being there we though this isn’t for us, we asked if there was another room and we were offered an upgrade that we would have had to pay for.

Rachel Bailey-Everest with her children Sofia, 9, Benjamin 3, and Amalia 6, Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest Rachel Bailey-Everest with her children Sofia, 9, Benjamin 3, and Amalia 6, Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest

“All we want is just our money back for the holiday we didn’t get. It is abysmal and the place is horrendous.”

Dirt on a table base in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest Dirt on a table base in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest

Mrs Bailey-Everest, a single mum from Norwich with three children, Sofia, 9, Amalia, 6, and Benjamin, 3, was on her first holiday since returning to the UK from Greece.

Mould on shower controls in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest Mould on shower controls in Pontins, Pakefield. Picture: Rachel Bailey-Everest

Sadly, with few of the advertised activities available, she said the experience ruined what she had hoped would be a memorable holiday.

She said: “I can’t afford to take them abroad this year and I was looking for something close to home that was reasonably cheap but I wasn’t expecting that amount of dirt. That was just filthy.

“I did feel deflated. I thought I needed a holiday to get over that holiday. I got that one on sale on a special offer and I am glad that I did because if I had paid more I would be devastated.”

A spokesperson for Pontins said: “We take comments like this very seriously. We were disappointed to hear of this guest’s experience at our Pakefield site and urge them to contact us to try to resolve them.”