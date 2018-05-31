Search

Learn the latest on whistleblowing, GDPR, and discrimination at law sessions

PUBLISHED: 18:07 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 18:07 13 August 2018

Birketts' employment law updates will cover the latest topics. Picture Getty Images

The latest developments in employment law will be examined at a series of seminars from a regional law firm.

Birketts’ annual employment law updates will cover hot topics including challenges to employment/worker status, data protection and the bedding-in of the GDPR.

They will also touch on family friendly rights, whistleblowing and discrimination and the impact of Brexit on your workforce.

Other topical subjects may also be added nearer the time to ensure the sessions are up-to-date.

The sessions will be held at four locations: The Forum in Norwich on October 9, Chelmsford City Racecourse on October 10, The Moller Centre in Cambridge on October 11, and Trinity Park in Ipswich on October 16.

The sessions run between 9am and 1pm and cost £50 plus VAT per person.

Book your place at www.birketts.co.uk/events

