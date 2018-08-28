Bernard Matthews extends partnership with Lincolnshire distributor

Bernard Matthews' factory at Great Witchingham Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

East Anglian poultry giant Bernard Matthews has extended its long-term partnership with a food supply chain company.

The turkey producer, based in Great Witchingham, has committed to a new two-year warehousing and distribution contract with Fowler Welch.

It comes soon after Bernard Matthews secured a deal with a large UK retailer. Fowler Welch will increase the number of Bernard Matthews products it handles by 50%.

Clayton Kemp, head of warehousing and distribution at Bernard Matthews, said: “Fowler Welch has offered us a high quality and reliable service for many years, regularly going above and beyond to maintain this standard. They manage our substantial Christmas peaks with no issue and are flexible in handling any late stock.”

Nick Hay, chief executive of Fowler Welch, said a recent £2m investment in the firm’s temperature controlled depot in Spalding was a key factor in securing the contract.