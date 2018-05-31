Search

Advanced search

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

PUBLISHED: 05:30 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 August 2018

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Archant

Another Norwich restaurant could be heading out of business due to competition from takeaway services such as Deliveroo and rising business rates.

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany WhymarkYing-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

The owners of Baby Buddha have put their business up for sale as increasing costs have clashed with consumer pressure to keep prices down.

Ying-Kit Ngai and his parents, Sunny and Lisa, opened the Chinese restaurant in Ber Street in February 2009 and expanded into the neighbouring building, previously occupied by the Horse and Dray pub, two years later.

But taking on the expenses of two buildings – including business rates, which have climbed by £2,800 for their buildings in the past two years, and energy and maintenance costs for two dining areas and two kitchens – has taken its toll on the family business over the past 18 months.

Times are tough for the restaurant sector as staff and resources costs continue to spiral. Chains like Prezzo and Byron Burger have shut branches while in Norwich independents like E Street Smokehouse and Woolf and Bird have also closed.

Baby Buddha Chinese teahouse, Norwich after its opening in 2009. Picture: Nick ButcherBaby Buddha Chinese teahouse, Norwich after its opening in 2009. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mr Ngai said: “We are living in challenging times. With the likes of Deliveroo, people only really dine out nowadays for special occasions. It is not like it was 10 years ago.

“Even along this street we have seen a lot of people come and go in the catering business because they do not understand before they get into it all the costs.

“There are not a lot of Chinese restaurants that are in direct competition with us but there are a lot of Chinese takeaways. We do takeaways but we cannot compete on the price because it devalues our in-house food.”

Mr Ngai said hiring staff for the restaurant, which turns over around £500,000 a year, had also proved challenging. The kitchen has around five chefs, including his father, and up to 15 part-time front-of-house staff. “In a Chinese restaurant you need Chinese chefs and with Norwich not being a city with a big Asian community they are harder to find,” he said.

After an unsuccessful attempt to sell one half of the building, both halves are now on the market.

But Mr Ngai said that, if a buyer is found for one half, there may be scope to keep a “scaled-down” Baby Buddha going either as a dim sum café or in its current teahouse guise.

“We doubled the size of the site – you do not double the revenue but you do double your overheads. Sometimes you realise that bigger is not better,” he said.

“We might want to continue. We will not move it somewhere else, we will continue to run it here. “We are plodding along but there is no point just doing that – we may as well scale down and refocus on what we are good at.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Popular Norwich wine bar is up for sale

Bethany Whymark
The Wallow in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A property opportunity for wine lovers has come on to the market in Norwich.

Lisa Angel: 11 things you need to know to build a successful business

Mark Shields
Lisa Angel. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ask for help, be ready to change direction and love what you do, says Lisa Angel, as she lays out 11 pieces of key advice for aspiring start-ups.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Blue Planet effect sinks Norfolk plastics manufacturer

Managing director Esther Evans (centre) and the team at STM Packaging in Norwich in 2013. The company has now gone into administration. Picture: Archant

Life is sweet for Portuguese pastry chef after opening first Norfolk café

Teles Patisserie at Yare Valley Farm, Surlingham. Joaquim Teles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Centuries of shoemaking in Norwich coming to an end as final factory prepares to shut its doors

The Van Dal shoe factory in Norwich. Parent company Florida Group has announced the factory will close at the end of August. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Video: Richardsons boss says holiday park is prospering after £10m revamp

Greg Munford, chief executive of Richardsons Leisure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

East Anglian companies owed half a million pounds by House of Fraser

House of Fraser in intu Chapelfield, Norwich. The company owed around £440,000 to creditors in East Anglia when it went into administration, a report by EY reveals. Picture: Archant

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100