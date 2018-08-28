Search

Average pint prices rise by 9p, with Norfolk drinks more expensive than Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:50 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 08:50 06 September 2018

The average pint of a beer has increased by 9p. Photo: Ievgenii Meyer, Shutterstock

The average pint of a beer has increased by 9p. Photo: Ievgenii Meyer, Shutterstock

Archant

A new study has revealed that the average price of a pint has risen by 9p this year, with prices between regions differing by up to £1.

A new study by the Good Pub Guide has revealed that the average price of a beer is now £3.69.

It also showed that Shropshire and Herefordshire have the cheapest drinks, at around £3.37, with drinks in London and Surrey averaging £4.44.

Norfolk and Suffolk both came out in the ‘Average-priced beer’ category.

The average pint in Suffolk is 5p cheaper than that of Norfolk, costing £3.61 where Norfolk pints cost £3.66.

Fiona Stapley, editor of the Guide, said pubs had faced rising costs over the past year - including increased business rates and rents, higher staff wages and more expensive raw materials.

She added: “We should all be supporting our local pub, because how boring would high streets be with just coffee shops?”

