Don’t miss your bargain £1.50 goodie bag at All About Dogs

Bethany Wales with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goodie bags for the All About Dogs show, which contain doggy treats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A celebration of man’s best friend will be coming to Norfolk this Bank Holiday weekend, as a popular two-day dog show returns.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bethany Wales with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goodie bags for the All About Dogs show, which contain doggy treats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Bethany Wales with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News goodie bags for the All About Dogs show, which contain doggy treats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of people and canines are expected at the All About Dogs show at the Norfolk Showground.

The event, which is organised by dog lovers, will include many have-a-go activities, arena displays and performances.

And The Eastern Daily Press will be there to meet readers, hear their views and thank them for their support.

This year, the EDP will have a stand selling its popular goodie bags, which include a copy of the newspaper, a bottle of water and a chocolate treat, as well as a bag of True Instinct Raw Boost Bites and Country Hunter wet food sachets for customers’ four-legged friends, and all for £1.50.

True Instinct is made by Norfolk Company, Natures Menu, who are Europe’s leading experts in natural and raw dog and cat foods.

James Langan, commercial director of Natures Menu, said: “We strive to give customers the best possible experience from the point of order to serving up.

“We deliver direct to customers via our own fleet of temperature-controlled vans from local depots across the country.

True Instinct Raw Boost combines premium quality high meat bites, made with fresh meat, mixed with freeze dried deboned raw meat/fish pieces that include no artificial ingredients or preservatives, the product offers the convenience of dry with all the benefits of raw.”

Mr Langan said: “Both True Instinct Raw Boost and Country Hunter sachets offer complete and balanced meals for dogs, so are ideal for the goody bags.”

The Country Hunter sachets are all free from grain and gluten, the range of sachets are the perfect option for feeding sensitive and allergy prone dogs.

Mr Langan said: “At Natures Menu, all our products are formulated and endorsed by vets as we believe all animals deserve high quality, nutritious food.

The EDP goodie bags at the show will cost £1.50 and will contain a 400g bag of True Instinct Raw Boot, which normally retail at £3.99, and a sachet of Country Hunter, which normally costs £6.29 for six pouches from Natures Menu.

For more information on All About Dogs click here.