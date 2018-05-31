‘It would be transformational’ – West Norfolk recruitment boss says A47 dualling would boost jobs market

A West Norfolk business leader has given his backing to the campaign to fully dual the A47, saying the upgrade would deliver a big boost to the region’s jobs market.

Gary Whittred, director of recruiter Jark King’s Lynn, says businesses in the borough have had to cope with the poor state of the road for too long, and believes delays in dualling it are holding back the local economy.

He has endorsed the Just Dual It campaign spearheaded by this newspaper with Norfolk County Council and Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, which has received widespread backing from the business community.

Just 47% of the A47 is dual carriageway and, while £300m of improvements are in the pipeline, only eight further miles will be dualled.

Mr Whittred said: “We pride ourselves in Norfolk for being self sufficient, but the reality is that unless we get these vital infrastructure improvements, our future competitiveness will suffer.

“West Norfolk is a great place to work and do business, but if we can get the A47 dualled, it will make the world of difference.

“Journey times will reduce, business confidence will improve because of the prospects for economic growth, and suddenly the area as a whole starts looking more attractive to inward investment. The whole area would get a massive lift.”

In his role as a recruiter for sectors including construction, industrial and healthcare, Mr Whittred said he saw first hand how the A47’s poor state limited how far workers would travel for jobs.

As well as improving the road’s safety record, fully dualling the road would improve goods access to coastal towns and ports from the A1, he said.

“Good transport links grease the wheels of the economy,” he added.

“The Government is pouring £56 billion into HS2, but for a fraction of that cost we could upgrade a road that would be absolutely transformational for West Norfolk and for the East as a whole.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of the A47 Alliance, said: “So much of what influences whether a road is upgraded is the potential for unlocking growth and stimulating the economy.

“It should not be underestimated just what power the business community has in influencing Whitehall, and the A47 Alliance is absolutely committed to harnessing that power to help deliver this vital upgrade.”

Jark King’s Lynn was established as a joint venture-run enterprise in 2016 when the larger Jark recruitment business moved from being a branch-based operation to one where branch managers ran their own operations.

The aim of the Just Dual It! campaign is to put the case for fully dualling the road, at an estimated cost of £1.4bn, at the forefront of government thinking when it comes to major road investment between 2020 and 2025.