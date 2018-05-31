Greene King employee becomes world’s youngest Master Brewer

A 28-year-old who works for a Suffolk-based brewery has become the world’s youngest Master Brewer.

Ross O’Hara, new product development brewer at Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King, qualified for the Institute of Brewing and Distilling (IBD) accolade after years of study to become one of just 578 Master Brewers globally.

Ross, who joined the firm in 2016, has been studying for the IBD qualification for four years alongside his day job developing new products at the historic Westgate Brewery and overseeing Greene King’s apprentice brewers at its London microbrewery, Craft Academy.

Since joining, he has developed new brands including the award-winning Heritage range, Yardbird Pale Ale, Gluten Free Old Speckled Hen, Greene King’s Craft Academy range and all the brewery’s seasonal beers.

“It’s been a lot of work to reach this level but well worth it,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge and love to continue to develop my knowledge. I had no idea I was the youngest doing the course.

“Greene King has been hugely supportive of me studying for the qualification, encouraging me to run with ideas and draw on the heritage of the brewery to develop interesting new beers.”

Master Brewer is the highest level of brewing qualification offered by the IBD and is a measure of the level of a candidate’s competence in the technical management of the brewing processes.

The qualification is made up of five modules including ‘Raw Materials and Wort Production’, ‘Fermentation and Beer Processing’, ‘Packaging of Beer’, ‘Management and Regulatory Compliance’ and a ‘Practical Project’.

Head of operations David Carr said it was a “fantastic” achievement.

“We are all proud at Greene King of Ross’ dedication and commitment to reaching master brewer level. He is passionate about brewing and has exceptional technical ability as well as flair and innovation. His enthusiasm shines through particularly when he is training our apprentice brewers, developing a new recipe or driving industry initiatives such as the new Brewing Apprenticeship.”